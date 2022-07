Kiara Advani is currently on a roll. The actress is running high on the success of two back-to-back hits. Her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan took the box office by storm and now JugJugg Jeeyo is minting decent money in the theatres. She sure has become one of the most prominent divas in town. Apart from her professional success, Kiara Advani remains to be in the news because of her love affair with Sidharth Malhotra. But is he the craziest person she has ever met? Well, no! Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: 7 Bollywood divas who flaunted massive engagement rings; the diamonds will make you go blind [VIEW PICS]

recalls the crazy encounter with a fan

recalls the crazy encounter with a fan

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kiara Advani was asked to reveal the craziest thing a guy has ever done for her. She spoke about a fan who climbed up the stairs of her building just to meet her. She mentioned that she stays on a higher floor and when she met the fan, he was sweating profusely. She called it a crazy yet scary incident. She was quoted saying, "Craziest thing a guy ever did for me? It was actually a fan. I'm not gonna say what floor but I live on a very high floor and he walked up all the stairs of my building to come and meet me. I remember when he came he was sweating profusely. I was like, 'What happened? Are you okay? Do you want to sit? Do you want water?'" When said he could have taken the lift, the fan said that he simply wanted to show her how much she means to him. Kiara mentioned that her fan was sweet but she asked him to not land up at her home ever again as it is scary.

Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

The actress next has Govinda Naam Mera in her kitty. She will be sharing the screen space with in this one. She also has RC15 with .