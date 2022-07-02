JugJugg Jeeyo: KRK trolls Karan Johar for 'inflated' box office figures; disses Varun Dhawan as 2 Rs actor

After 's 2, Bollywood experts had their eyes on and 's Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The family drama was well promoted by the lead stars all over the country. Also, it was the comeback of Neetu Kapoor after the demise of . Fans who watched the film loved the humour, Maniesh Paul's performance and that of . However, the reviews for the film are mixed. As of now, Jug Jugg Jeeyo has made Rs 56 crore plus in the theatres till Friday. The movie held on at the box office wonderfully throughout the week. In fact, it is expected to be a 100 crore film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor: Bollywood stars who do not have a problem with their partners getting intimate on screen

Kamaal R Khan has claimed on his Twitter that the film has made just a little more than Rs 40 crores at the box office. He alleges that the figures shared by the production house are inflated. Kamaal R Khan took a dig at saying he was 'honest' like other producers to share inflated figures. He even shared the troll tweet of a man...Check them out below...

Karan Johar is giving ₹53Cr week1 business of #JugJuggJeeyo and real business is ₹41Cr! Means Karan is fair. Because every producer gives 25% fake collections. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 2, 2022

##JugJugJeeyo is a Oscar Winning Movie ..if Nominated ...confirmed best Comedy Movie Award and @Varun_dvn as best Comedian...and Karan Johar will win Best Liar Award @karanjohar — @imbanerji (@imbanerji) July 2, 2022

Actor @Varun_dvn does charge Rs.25Cr per film. What do you think? What should be his fees? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 30, 2022

Survey result:- 65% people believe that #VarunDhawan fees should be 2₹! Fair enough! https://t.co/zJ4D3ajFRb — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 2, 2022

This is not the first time, he has been rather low brow in his criticism of Bollywood movies and actors. In fact, actors like and Manoj Bajpayee have also slammed him for excessively negative comments.