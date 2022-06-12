JugJugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar gets trolled for recreated Duppata song; netizens ask, 'Where is dupatta?'

The trailer and the songs of Karan Johar’s production venture, JugJugg Jeeyo, have received a good response. Today, a track titled Duppata was released. It’s a recreated song and features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul. Earlier, two songs from the film, Nach Punjaabban and Rangi Sari, were released, and they were also recreated tracks. Well, netizens are trolling Karan Johar for only having recreated songs in the film, and they have also marked that though the song has been titled Dupppata, there’s not even a single dupatta in it. Also Read - Prophet Muhammad row: Kangana Ranaut defends Nupur Sharma again; says, ‘Many of my Muslim friends drink, smoke and have premarital sex’

Duppata song from JugJugg Jeeyo out

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the song with everyone. He tweeted, "Keeping the dance floor hot and grooving, your party anthem of the year is here! #Duppata song out now - https://bit.ly/Dupatta-JugJuggJeeyo #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas 24th June."

Karan Johar trolled

A netizen replied to Karan's tweet and wrote, "Are gaane ek duppata to daal deta." One more Twitter user wrote, "Uff… has #JugJuggJeeyo any original track in the list? @Mithoon11 @tanishkbagchi @raj_a_mehta @DharmaMovies." Check out the tweets below..

whr is dupatta? — kunal sen (@senKunalcool) June 12, 2022

Are gaane ek duppata to daal deta?? — Unapologetic_Launda?? (@Vella_Parinda) June 12, 2022

bruh literally not even a symbolic dupatta in the video — manvi (@em_jae_17) June 12, 2022

You are asking Karan Johar...what do you think? — Sunil Bose (@SunilBose14) June 12, 2022

While a few netizens have trolled Karan for using one more recreated song in his film, fans are loving his dance moves in the track Duppata. Now, let’s wait and watch whether the fourth song of the film will also be a recreated song or it will be an original track.

JugJugg Jeeyo release date

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Neetu Kapoor in the lead role. The film will mark the veteran actress’ comeback after a long gap. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 24th June 2022.