JugJugg Jeeyo: Neetu Kapoor approves of her on-screen bahu Kiara Advani; says, 'She will be the best wife'

Neetu Kapoor is currently content with the fact that her son has found a beautiful wife in the form of his ladylove . She also feels happy to have Alia as her bahu and she often keeps gushing about her. And if you ask Neetu about her on-screen bahu , she said that the JugJugg Jeeyo actress will be the best wife to her would-be-husband.

A couple of months ago, Neetu and Kiara's camaraderie had grabbed eyeballs. Their bonding made many people say that Kiara would have made the better bahu than Alia Bhatt. So when Neetu was recently asked about Kiara, she couldn't stop praising her on-screen bahu. "Kiara is the most amazing person and she will be the best wife. She is a very sweet and lovable girl," she told India Today.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra have been hitting headlines for their rumoured relationship. BollywoodLife had reported that the couple had fallen out of love and it was who played cupid between the two lovebirds.

The Shershaah couple were recently attended an event together. Though they didn't pose together for the shutterbugs, they were inseparable inside the event. A video of them looking into each other's eyes and continuously chatting had gone viral on the internet.

A few days ago, Kiara had revealed that she gets deeply affected by these rumours about her personal life. It is not clear what led to rumours of their split. Sidharth and Kiara were seen sharing screen space together in the film very well received Shershaah. Since then, fans have been shipping for them on social media.