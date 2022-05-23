The trailer of Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo was released yesterday. The movie stars , , , Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. The trailer of the movie has received a good response, and one thing that grabbed everyone’s attention in it is the song Nach Punjaban. Netizens thought that the makers have blatantly copied the original song. The original singer of the track, Abrar Ul Haq tweeted, “I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar. Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action. #NachPunjaban.” Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Is the Aquaman actress staging a show in the court of law? Check out these videos

Also Read - Esha Gupta slays the underboob look in this racy outfit; fans react with fire emojis [View Pics]

But, T-Series has cleared the have the rights to adapt the song and they have used it in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. They shared on Instagram, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on #LollywoodClassics' YouTube channel, owned and operated by @1moviebox Records Label, for the film #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @dharmamovies. All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by @1moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents.” Also Read - Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal do ‘mooh-dikayi’ of daughter Tvisha’s face for the first time and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the movie is all set to release on 24th June 2022. It is produced by , and revolves around marriage and divorce.

Yesterday, while sharing the trailer, Karan Johar had posted, “Come experience the magic of this one of a kind parivaar and let the emotions envelope you into a group hug! It’s going to be one of the biggest family reunions ever and YOU are invited! #JJJTrailer - https://bit.ly/JJJTrailer #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!”