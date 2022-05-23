JugJugg Jeeyo: Pakistani song copied in Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's film? Here's the truth

JugJugg Jeeyo trailer was released yesterday, and the Pakistani song Nach Punjaban has grabbed everyone's attention in it. The original signer of the track has claimed that the makers have copied his song. But, here's the truth...