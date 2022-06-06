JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli in the lead roles. The trailer of the film grabbed everyone’s attention, and the song Nach Punjaabban has become a rage on social media. Now, the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo have released a new track of the film titled Rangi Sari. You must have heard this song a lot of times on Instagram, and now, it’s a part of JugJugg Jeeyo. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Birthday: From one-room house to a lavish bungalow, the singer’s rags to riches journey is inspiring

Varun took to Twitter to share the song with his fans. He tweeted, "Serving the newest vibe of the town, to you! Kiara and I have been hooked to this since forever and can't wait for you all to join us too!!! #RangiSari is OUT NOW!"

Serving the newest vibe of the town, to you! Kiara and I have been hooked to this since forever and can’t wait for you all to join us too!!!??#RangiSari is OUT NOW!https://t.co/ComvqYwzJY#JugJuggJeeyo is coming to cinemas on 24th June. — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022

It's a soothing song and Kanishk Seth and 's vocals take us into a totally different zone. Visually, the song has been shot beautifully with a lot of glitz, glam, and colors. But, one thing that has grabbed everyone's attention is the sizzling chemistry between and . Both the actors are looking very hot in the song, and it's a treat for their fans.

A netizen tweeted, “The video of #RangiSari is a feast for the eyes & the audio is a feast for the ears. @Varun_dvn and @advani_kiara make for one of the hottest on-screen pairs we have. Cannot get enough of their chemistry. The choreography of the song is top-notch too.” One more netizen wrote, “VD and kiara really look so Hott Everything seems so perfect the voice, the shoot, the choreography and editing too.” Check out the tweets below…

The video of #RangiSari is a feast for the eyes & the audio is a feast for the ears. @Varun_dvn and @advani_kiara make for one of the hottest on-screen pairs we have. Cannot get enough of their chemistry. The choreography of the song is top-notch too ?? — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) June 6, 2022

Watchng this now has become treat to eyes n ears both... Wat chemistry ???#RangiSari pic.twitter.com/5Y3qqsmQ8Z — ℨ (@the_zakirah) June 6, 2022

VD and kiara really look so Hott ?

Everything seems so perfect the voice, the shoot, the choreography and editing too ??#RangiSari #JugJuggJeeyo https://t.co/fzpKSpQYlB — ᴍⁱʰⁱᵗ✨ (@Mein_teraHero) June 6, 2022

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to release on 24th June 2022. The movie is a dramedy revolving around a family and divorces. Mehta’s last directorial was a fantastic movie, and it was a super hit at the box office. So, the expectations of JugJugg Jeeyo are also quite high.