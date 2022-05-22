JugJugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s dramedy looks entertaining; leaves netizens impressed

JugJugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor's dramedy revolves around divorce. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 24th June 2022.