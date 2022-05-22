The much-awaited trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo has been released. The film stars , , , Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli in the lead roles. , who has produced the film under his banner Dharma Productions, took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He posted, “Come experience the magic of this one of a kind parivaar and let the emotions envelope you into a group hug! It’s going to be one of the biggest family reunions ever and YOU are invited! #JJJTrailer - https://bit.ly/JJJTrailer #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!” Also Read - Ranveer Singh blocks Kamaal R Khan on Twitter; latter taunts citing Deepika Padukone, ‘Bhai apni wife se kuch seekho’

Well, the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo is entertaining. We can't call it amazing, but it's decent. It is Anil Kapoor who steals the show in the trailer, and it's a treat to watch Neetu Kapoor. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani leave a mark in the trailer, and Maniesh Paul also grabs the attention. Prajakta Kohli doesn't get much scope here.

The trailer has received a good response from the netizens. A Twitter user posted, "#JugJuggJeeyoTrailer ye film chalegi @Varun_dvn u are a damn good actor Way Better than your contemporaries." Another netizen tweeted, "The trailer is so funny actually I'm not even kidding, it looks very colorful too and I'm excited for the songs #JugJuggJeeyoTrailer." One more netizen tweeted, "#JugJuggJeeyoTrailer looks so interesting to me! Can't wait to see the movie Really looking forward watch the scenes between #VarunDhawan and #anilkapoor."

JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta who had helmed the 2019 release . The film starring , , Kiara Advani, and was a super hit at the box office. JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on 24th June 2022.