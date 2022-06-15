JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani brutally trolled for eating vada pav in Mumbai metro

, and found a unique way to promote their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo by taking the Mumbai Metro in order to spend some time with their fans. But their promotional strategy is now being questioned by netizens after the actors were seen binging on vada pav inside the metro. Also Read - Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood actresses got massively trolled for their saree looks

A clip shows Varun standing while Anil and Kiara are seen sitting next to each other in the Metro. Varun is heard saying that the Mumbai Metro has been maintained well and made very nice. Varun and Kiara are then seen eating vada pav and talking about how good it tastes. Varun was also seen doing pull-ups by hanging on to the steel bar. As the video caught people's attention, they trolled the JugJugg Jeeyo cast by asking whether edibles are allowed inside the metro. Some people even suggested the authorities to take action against them. Also Read - Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani and more South Indian actresses who are competing for A-list films

On Tuesday, while shooting for a reality show in FilmCity in Mumbai, the three actors decided to ditch their cars to commute. After wrapping the shoot for Superstar Singer 2 in Goregaon, the actors had to reach Dahisar to be on the sets of a Marathi show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. So they took the Metro to promote their film along the way with their presence. Also Read - After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will JugJugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra and other Hindi films revive Bollywood box office?

Meanwhile, Varun, who will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor for the first time in JugJugg Jeeyo. He had earlier shared that the film holds something interesting in the end and will leave the audiences with a surprise. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film will release in theatres on June 24.