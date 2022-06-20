JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film in legal trouble; Copyright Infringement case filed against the makers

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their film JugJugg Jeeyo produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner. There is a massive buzz around the film with its songs going viral. It is all set to release on June 24, 2022. But ahead of its release, the film helmed by Raj Mehta has fallen into trouble. A copyright infringement case has been filed against the makers of the film in Ranchi. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan fans troll Farhan Akhtar for not sharing Don 3 update, Karan Johar was Lawrence Bishnoi's next target and more

JugJugg Jeeyo in legal trouble

As per reports, a Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh has filed a copyright infringement case against Dharma Productions, and Viacom 18 stating that contents of his film titled Punny Rani has been used in the film JugJugg Jeeyo. He has reportedly claimed that no credit has been given to him by the makers. Just four days are left to the film's release and now the commercial court in Ranchi has ordered the makers to screen the film before the court. The writer has demanded Rs 1.5 crore of compensation from the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo in this case. It remains to be seen if the court's verdict in this case will affect film's release or not.

JugJugg Jeeyo promotions

Currently, , , Neetu Kapoor and are on their toes promoting the film. The four stars are traveling through the nation to promote their film and create as much buzz as possible. Their song Naach Punjaban has become a hit on social media with everyone doing its hook step and sharing the video. Many celebrities too have joined the promotions. Recently, and sister Anshula Kapoor promote JugJugg Jeeyo by dancing in Naach Punjaban songs. Maniesh Paul also plays a pivotal role in the film.