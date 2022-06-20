JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film in legal trouble; Copyright Infringement case filed against the makers

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advavi, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is set to release on June 24. Four days ahead of its release, the film has fallen into a legal mess.