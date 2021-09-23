We all have that one friend in the group who always shows up late at parties and is one of them. His co-star recently talked about SRK's bad habit of arriving late. She recalled an incident where she had told the King Khan to come to a party at 11 pm and the superstar showed up at 2.30 am in the morning when everyone had gone home. Also Read - 10 weirdest photos of Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan and others will leave you wondering if god exists

"Whenever there is a party at our house, we always invite Shah Rukh Khan. During one party, I had called him, and everyone was excited that he was coming, especially my staff because they wanted to take pictures with him," Juhi revealed on the sets of Zee Comedy Show where she will feature as a special guest this weekend.

She recalled, "I had told him to come by 11 pm, but he had mentioned that he would come slightly late. Eventually he came around 2.30 am, by the time which the staff had left and I had slept. The food was also over, everyone had gone home and that's when he came."

Filmmaker and choreographer also commented on Shah Rukh Khan's habit of arriving late and shared, "We all know that when we have a 9 am call time, Shah Rukh will come at 2 pm, but that's fine. However, when he suddenly comes in at 11 am, things go for a toss. 'Sab gadbad ho jata hai' and we have to then change things around."

Offering Shah Rukh a funny piece of advice, Farah added, "I feel late aa rahe ho, toh consistently late aao. (If you are coming late , then be consistent with it.)"

On the work front, SRK is busy shooting for his next Pathan, an action-thriller which also stars and . The film is directed by . The superstar recently hinted at an impending release on Disney+ Hotstar. It remains to be seen if it was another publicity buildup for a forthcoming SRK venture, or just weekend fun. Only time will tell.