Juhi Chawla reacts to Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana, Aryan being the future of KKR

's daughter Jahnavi has been grabbing everyone's attention for the past few years as she has been attending the IPL auction event. This year, Jahnavi was accompanied by 's kids and , and the trio had become the talk of the town because of their appearance at the event. Recently, Juhi spoke about Janhnavi, Aryan, and Suhana being the future of their IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The actress stated that they are not the future but the present of the team.

Juhi told Indian Express, "Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best."

A few days ago, while talking to BollywoodLife, Juhi had opened up about her daughter's Bollywood debut. She had stated, "Right now everybody knows her interests are in cricket, so for now let that be."

Last month, Juhi on her Instagram had posted, "Ever since she was a little girl , Jahnavi didn't just watch IPL , she began to watch cricket . Listening intently to the commentators , she began to understand the intricacies of the game. When she was about 12 years old , we were in Bali on a family holiday . At the hotel was a coffee table book , the size of ( what used to be ) a thick telephone directory , remember those ..?? It had the life stories , achievements , records , a sort of almanac , of allllll the cricketers of the world .. In the few days that we spent at the hotel , in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter , she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover …!!! It was so unusual and so intense . Which 12 year old girl does that I wondered …?"

“As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased . When cricket is discussed , her face lights up , she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic , is to me , astounding . Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago , she was just 17 . Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last Auction , and this time Suhana joined them . It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore , our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views . He fondly calls her ‘ Coach ‘ . Of course she is just like a young intern , training at the KKR camp , but she feels so puffed about it . ?. She is where her heart is , and it shows . As a mother I feel blessed , happy and proud of the little girl . She is extremely bright , has a long way to go , with Gods grace , she is on her way,” she added.