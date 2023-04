Salman Khan is a candid talker we all know that. He has been like that for years. Be it at events, interviews, or social gatherings, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan star has always worn his heart on his sleeves. Recently, a throwback video of him talking about Juhi Chawla went viral. Juhi Chawla has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others. But with Salman Khan, her films are very few. In the video, Salman Khan confessed that he wanted to marry Juhi Chawla and even took the proposal to her father. He refused to marry his daughter with Salman Khan. Now, Juhi Chawla has reacted to the video. Also Read - Dhoom 4: YRF picks Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan over Aamir Khan starrer?

reacts to 's marriage proposal video

Juhi Chawla in an interview with News18 commented on the same. She laughed off the video and recalled how there was a film with Salman Khan and her in the lead which she could not sign. Juhi Chawla stated that she had just started out in her came and that Salman Khan wasn't the superstar he is today. A film came her way with him being the lead actor and because of some issues, she could not sign the film. Juhi Chawla joked that Salman Khan doesn't leave a chance to remind her of that film even today. She said, "Incidentally, I couldn’t do the film because of some issue. And to this day, he doesn’t leave one chance to remind me of it! ‘You didn’t do the film with me,’ he keeps saying! We hardly worked on films together but we did a lot of stage shows. He had a cameo in Deewana Mastana." Also Read - Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma beats BTS member Jimin's Like Crazy, Jisoo's Flower bags third place in Billboard Hot Trending Songs

Why was Salman Khan rejected?

In the old video of Salman Khan, he was also asked why Juhi Chawla's father rejected his proposal. He said that he did not fit the bill. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and more Bollywood celebs who gave up drinking and smoking

Juhi Chawla then went on to marry businessman Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two kids. On the other hand, Salman Khan remains to be the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood. There seem to be no signs of him settling in matrimony and even his fans seem to have given up on hope to see him as a dulha.

On the work front, Salman Khan is now neck deep with promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that will release on Eid.