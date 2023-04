Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are one of Bollywood's best BFF jodis. They have done some superhit films together. They are also joint owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders. They have been friends since they worked together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman which was one of his earliest films. Juhi Chawla recently spoke to a news portal where she shed some light on their friendship and why she gave surety for Aryan Khan's bail in the Mumbai Sessions Court. The actress made a very interesting revelation about their friendship. This is what she said... Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer OUT: Salman Khan is all set to rule with masaledaar one-liners, seeti-maar action [WATCH]

SRK AND JUHI CHAWLA DO NOT MEET UP OFTEN

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the busiest of Bollywood stars. The actress said that they do not meet up often. She said fans will find it tough to believe that but it the truth. Juhi said that Jay Mehta is more in touch with Shah Rukh Khan. However, the two do talk on the phone. Juhi Chawla also spoke about how she was present at the Mumbai Sessions Court to sign bail for Aryan Khan. She took his guarantee for the bail sum of Rs one lakh. The actress said no one foresaw this crisis on Shah Rukh Khan's family. The actress told News18, "But when it all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him."

SRK LAVISHES LOVE ON RINKU SINGH AND KKR

Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders created history as he hit six sixes in a row. Shah Rukh Khan met all the players. His pic with Rinku Singh and Nitesh Rana is going viral. The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was also played. We saw him trying to teach the moves to Virat Kohli. In fact, the title song of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was also played at the stadium. Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla played reporters in that movie.