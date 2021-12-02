A few weeks ago, the gorgeous actresses of the 90s, , , and Ayesha Jhulka were the guests on . They revealed some interesting things about the industry, and it was clearly an entertaining episode. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and 7 more Bollywood celebs flaunt their love bites – view pics

Recently, on YouTube, an uncensored video of the show was uploaded in which Juhi has revealed how superstitious she is and how scolds her when Kolkata Knight Riders is losing a match at the Indian Premier League.

The Yes Boss actress revealed, "IPL ka match chal raha hai, toh mujhe lagta hai ke hum sab saath mein khade honge, Shah Rukh, main, Jay, toh kuch hojayega, kuch engery aisi aayegi ke hum bahot achcha khelenge. (When the match of IPL is going on, I feel that if Shah Rukh, me, and Jay (Mehta) stand together, something will happen, there will be some energy because of which we (team) will play well)."

“Toh hum waha khade hote hai aur suppose, match hamari taraf nahi jaa raha hai, aur achcha nahi lag raha, main beech mein khadi hoon, main shuru kar deti hoo, bhagwan ko yaad karna aur mantra padhna. Idhar se Shah Rukh mujhe daante lagte hai, ‘Bowling kaise kar raha hai, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mujhe pata nahi kya karoon. (So, we are standing and if we are losing the match, I am standing in the middle and I start saying prayers. Shah Rukh starts scolding me, ‘How is he bowling, he should be bowling according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ He scolds me. I just stand there, not knowing what to do),” she added.

The actress further revealed that after the match a team meeting takes place and they all think that SRK will be angry, but he starts talking about random things and at the end of the meeting just says, “play well”.

SRK and Juhi’s association have always been very strong. They were a hit onscreen jodi in the 90s and have featured together in hit films like , , Duplicate, , , Yes Boss, and others.