Jumanji Open World trailer out: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan win hearts

Jumanji: Open World is flipping the franchise on its head this time. Watch the trailer featuring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan.

Jumanji Open World trailer out: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan win hearts

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are all set to leave the jungle behind. And this is quite evident from the first trailer for Jumanji: Open World. The final installment in the trilogy also features Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Rhys Darby and Danny DeVito. Sony Pictures will release director Jake Kasdan‘s film in theaters on December 25.

Watch the trailer and you'd be convinced that Jumanji: Open World flips the franchise on its head this time. The trailer begins to show Spencer (Alex Wolff) and his friends being summoned to Nora's. This is where his grandfather gestures to a bald-headed man, only to mark the return of Dr Blackstone (Dwayne Johnson). This is followed by the appearance of Kevin Hart's Franklin Finbar, Jack Black's Oberon and Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse.

Instead of players getting sucked into the game, the game’s heroes have escaped the console. They are now part of the real world, and this where chaos is expected. The trailer gives us a funny glimpse of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. They wander around as their video game avatars. As Alex Wolff's character puts it, "We have a problem. They're video game characters, but they're stuck in demo mode." And honestly, this is where the fun kicks off.

The film arrives after Jumanji: The Next Level which had released in 2019. The original Jumanji - which featured Robin Williams - had hit theatres in 1995 and was inspired by Chris Van Allsburg's beloved 1981 children's book. Kasdan, who had directed the 2017 and 2019 films, is back to helm Open World. He had co-written the script with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Kasdan, Johnson, Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia serve as producers.

When is Jumanji: Open World hitting theatres?

The theatrical release of Jumanji: Open World has been scheduled for Christmas 2026. The film is expected to arrive during a packed holiday season. This is also with Shah Rukh Khan's King will be released. It is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, while Marvel's much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026. Earlier, Jumanji: Open World was expected to be released on December 11, 2026.

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