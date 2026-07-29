Jumanji: Open World Trailer X Review: Fans give mixed reviews to Dwayne Johnson’s Adventure Comedy

Explore the Jumanji: Open World trailer X reviews here to see what fans thought about this movie. Read ahead to see what netizens liked and disliked about the Dwayne Johnson's adventure comedy trailer here.

Jumanji Open World Trailer X Review Fans give mixed reviews to Dwayne Johnson’s Adventure Comedy

Jumanji: Open World Trailer X Review: One of the most beloved adventure comedy franchises of Hollywood has to be that on Jumanji. Earlier today, the Jumanji: Open World trailer dropped, and fans have rushed to social media to talk about the trailer. Jumanji: Open World will be the third movie from this reboot franchise and will be directed by Jake Kasdan. This third movie comes seven years after the sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, was released in 2019. You will get to see Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan reprise their roles for this movie. Let’s dive in to see the Jumanji: Open World trailer X reviews here.

Jumanji: Open World Trailer X Reviews

The Jumanji: Open World trailer was dropped today, and fans have rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about it. Check out what netizens are saying about the Jumanji: Open World trailer here.

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One user said, “The first trailer for Jumanji Open World is so hilarious ? ? I didn't like the first scenes where Dwayne Johnson and the rest of the four were speaking in weird accents. Sounded lame. But hey, at the end of the day, it's gonna be a fun-filled family movie.”

The first trailer for Jumaji Open World is so hilarious ? ? I didn't like the first scenes where Dwayne Johnson and the rest of the four were speaking in weird accents. Sounded lame. But hey, at the end of the day, it's gonna be a fun filled family movie.… — KAIZOKU-Ō (@animeandvibezzz) July 29, 2026

Another user talked about how badly the trailer was edited, saying, “Such a weirdly edited trailer, it was gonna be cool seeing the #JUMANJI world in the real world kinda life the original with Robin Williams BUT then the trailer proceeds to show us that we will just end up back in the game with the same formula as the first two.”

Such a weirdly edited trailer, it was gonna be cool seeing the #JUMANJI world in the real world kinda life the original with Robin Williams BUT then the trailer proceeds to show us that we will just end up back in the game with the same formula as the first two. Damn. https://t.co/92F1VJIzzO — MoviesThatMaher (@MoviesThatMaher) July 29, 2026

One user showed their excitement for the movie, saying, “I can't wait to see JUMANJI! I love that it's like a fusion of the og concept & the new franchise... seeing the cast play against their usual archetypes in each movie is so fun. I love the dynamics of the new characters; this is gonna be a holiday banger for the whole family”

i can't wait to see JUMANJI! i love that it's like a fusion of the og concept & the new franchise... seeing the cast play against their usual archetypes in each movie is so fun i love the dynamics of the new characters, this is gonna be a holiday banger for the whole family ~ + — plus sign ?? (@biguniverseplus) July 29, 2026

It is safe to say that fans are looking forward to seeing Jumanji: Open World in theatres near them. For fans of the franchise, you can watch this movie on Christmas, December 25, 2026.

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