Trending Entertainment News Today – Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor drops a bomb about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's relationship; Mangal Chandi actor Suvo Chakraborty attempts suicide and more

It's that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Palak Tiwari, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Suvo Chakraborty, Sana Makbul, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.

OMG! Did Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor just confirm Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's relationship?

The love-affair of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has been grabbing the headlines for quite sometime now. While the duo has remained mum on their relationship, 's son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has just confirmed about their romance. During a chat with Zoom, when asked, which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? Harsh replied, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true” but quickly added, “Am I going to get in trouble for it?"

'I Quit': Mangal Chandi actor Suvo Chakraborty attempts suicide by consuming sleeping pills in his Facebook live video

Bengali TV actor Suvo Chakraborty, who was seen playing an important role in the show Mangal Chandi, attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills in his Facebook live video on June 8. The actor took this drastic step after being jobless for almost a year. The show went off-air last year due to the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Lucifer: Vidya Balan comes on-board Chiranjeevi's film? Here's what we know

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul reveals her plan of action if Bigg Boss 15 is offered to her

Television actress Sana Makbul Khan is currently in Cape Town shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress is having a gala time with her co-contestants. Sana keeps sharing glimpses from Cape Town and gives a sneak peek to her fans.

Chiranjeevi's larger-than-life gesture for the entire Telugu film industry proves why he's the real-life MEGASTAR

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again proven why he's worthy of his moniker of 'Megastar', and lives up to it time and again in real life, too. The actor has now spearheaded the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), which has been set up with the aim to help film workers and small artists across the Telugu film industry during these distressing times. Chiranjeevi himself has donated Rs. 1 crore and all other actors, directors, producers made big contributions. CCC supplied 50 kg worth of groceries for four months for nearly 40,000 workers. Now the Megastar has started a mega vaccination drive to the Telugu Film workers at his Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank premises in association with Apollo 24/7

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak sets the internet on fire with her photoshoot pictures

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is a star in the making. Palak manages to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices and impresses us with her ultra-glamorous pictures. She keeps treating her fans with her smoking hot pictures and we cannot get enough of her. On Wednesday, she shared photos of herself dressed in a black outfit and looked ravishing as ever.

