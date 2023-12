Veteran actor Junior Mehmood aka Naeem Sayyed, known for his character acting in films including Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi and more has passed away at 67 age. He breathed his last at his residence after his prolonged battle with stage four stomach cancer. He was undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel. According to various reports, Junior Mehmood's condition began deteriorating and he was to be given oxygen support. For all TV News, Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Jr Mehmood's close friend Salam Kazi confirmed the news of the actor's death news to ETimes. Jr Mehmood's funeral is to be held at around noon at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz West. There are reports which state that he will be buried where his mother has also been buried.

Salam Kazi said that Jr Mehmood was ill for 2 months and they thought that he might have some minor problem. But, he soon his weight started decreasing and his medical reports stated tumor in the intestine and cancer in the liver and lungs. He even developed jaundice and doctors were treating him for the same.

Bollywood veteran stars including Johny Lever, Jeetendra, Sachin Pilgaonkar and others visited him. Jr Mehmood started his career as a child artist and he was given the name of Junior Mehmood by late comedy icon Mehmood after they shared the screen in Suhagrat film.