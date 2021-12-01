We reported that Anees Bazmee is all set with No Entry 2 that will be set across two time zones and have a huge ensemble cast. It looks like Fardeen Khan has raced against time to be ready for the cameras again. Yes, he was seen at the premiere of Tadap looking so fit and fine. The actor made girls all over India swoon with his debut in Prem Aggan. His glowing face, wavy locks and sparkling eyes made our hearts go aflutter. Now, for the premiere of Tadap he chose a dark blue shirt with black pants and matching dress shoes. The actor had his hair back with a band. Fardeen Khan does not look above 35 years in the pics. Just check them out... Also Read - KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make it official at Tadap premiere; pose with Suniel-Mana Shetty as the family roots for Ahan Shetty's debut film

Fardeen Khan has been on a body transformation spree since a year. The actor who is married to Natasha Madhwani spends his time between Mumbai and London. He lost more than 18 kgs in a span of six months. He told ETimes that he wanted to feel like he was 25 again. He said losing weight was like having your body and mind in sync. Last year, he said he had lost some weight but needed to lose a bit more to look his best. It is evident that Fardeen Khan has achieved it. Over the year, he has been careful about his diet and workout. In fact, he was seen outside Mukesh Chhabra's office earlier this year. Also Read - Tadap, Spider-Man No Way Home, Pushpa, 83, Jersey and 5 other big releases headed to the big screen this December

The premiere of Tadap is a star-studded affair. We have Sanjay Gupta - Anuradha, Jackie - Ayesha Shroff, Anu Malik, Rinzing Denzongpa, Abhay Deol and others in attendance. Earlier, we saw KL Rahul on the red carpet with Athiya Shetty. This is the cricketer's first official outing with the Shetty family. Tadap is the remake of RX100 and stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Milan Luthria is the director of the film.