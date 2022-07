While Ranveer Singh created a huge stir online with his nude photo shoot, there was this Bollywood hottie who bared it out before the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor. Any guesses who this hottie is? Well, he is everyone's favourite when it comes to hotness, it's Mr Rahul Khanna. Recently Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee With Karan 7 show revealed of stocking Rahul Khanna's Instagram because she finds him HOT and boy we don't blame her. Take a look at how Rahul Khanna bared it all in the latest photoshoot, he did it before Ranveer Singh but surprisingly went unnoticed. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Neha Kakkar, Shibani Dandekar and more – Bollywood celebs who got inked in the name of love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna)

Rahul Khanna's other photo shows his half bare body lying on the beach and he is making his fans swoon over him and how.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna)

Rahul Khanna didn't have a successful Bollywood career. However, he is still in the game and as Bebo said in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum, all because of his, 'good looks, good looks and good looks'. The man's Instagram is a visual treat for all his lovers and followers.

While talking about Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, he was hailed for going bold by the entire Bollywood members including his wifey . But the internet didn't find it pleasing as the actor goes nude and since then there has been a lot of controversy around it. Reportedly there has been a case registered against the actor for outraging a woman's modesty with this 'so-called offensive' photoshoot. We wonder if the actor was mindful of the controversies that will bring after his nude photoshoot. On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has just wrapped Rocky Aur Rani along with . He will soon be starting to shoot for 's film Cirkus.