Just in: Actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan blessed with a baby boy

Popular Bengali actress who turned politician, Nusrat Jahan, has embraced motherhood. As per the latest updates, the actress has given birth to a baby boy. She got admitted to a hospital in Kolkata as her due date was near and as per a report in Aaj Tak, the actress has now delivered a baby boy. As of now, she has not made any update on social media about the same.

It was very recently that the news of her pregnancy hit headlines. While there were rumours suggesting that she is pregnant, the actress confirmed the news by sharing her baby bump pictures on social media only in the month of June. She shared her baby bump pictures with the caption, "Kindness changes everything...".

While Nusrat Jahan remained in the news because of her pregnancy, her separation from Nikhil Jain also kept her in the news. Earlier, in a statement, she had revealed that she was living separately from Nikhil Jain since November 2020. About their marriage, she had said that it was invalid in India and thus there is no question of divorce. Nusrat had said, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, ceremony is invalid. It was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India which didn't happen. As per court of Law, it's not marriage but relationship or live-in relationship. She had also said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on 'separation', by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law."

Our heartiest congratulations to Nusrat Jahan.