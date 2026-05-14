Just In Time Launches Exclusive Promotional Teaser with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan for Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do

Timed to coincide with the release of Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do, the partnership reflects Just In Time's continued engagement with contemporary entertainment and pop culture.

Just In Time Launches Exclusive Promotional Teaser with Ayushmann Khurrana & Sara Ali Khan for Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do

India’s largest house of international watch brands, Just In Time, announces its collaboration with Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan ahead of the film’s theatrical release this week. As part of the association, Just In Time’s Brand Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana joins Sara Ali Khan for an exclusive promotional teaser created in collaboration with the brand, which brings together the film’s playful, contemporary energy with the brand’s refined approach to modern style. Ayushmann Khurrana’s continued association with Just In Time reinforces the brand’s modern and versatile appeal, while Sara Ali Khan brings a fresh, youthful energy to the collaboration, connecting with a new generation of style-conscious audiences.

Timed to coincide with the release of Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do, the partnership reflects Just In Time’s continued engagement with contemporary entertainment and pop culture. The campaign spotlights watches as an integral part of personal style, seamlessly complementing everyday fashion and modern lifestyles. Over the years, Just In Time has established itself as one of India’s most trusted destinations for international watch brands, offering a curated portfolio of global brands across categories and style preferences. With a growing nationwide presence, the brand continues to evolve alongside consumers who increasingly view watches as an expression of personality rather than just a utility. The partnership further reinforces Just In Time’s positioning as a go-to destination for watch enthusiasts and modern shoppers looking for premium timepieces across global brands.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Ronak Shah, CEO Of Just In Time, said, “At Just In Time, we believe in associating with personalities and stories that resonate with today’s audiences. Ayushmann’s longstanding relationship with the brand, paired with Sara’s fresh and energetic appeal, makes this collaboration with Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do truly exciting for us. The teaser captures a sense of style and relatability that aligns naturally with the world of Just In Time.”

The teaser is now live across Just In Time’s YouTube and Instagram platforms. YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXAfRfqZPmo

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYJSOl7INE5/

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by T-Series Films and B.R. Studios, Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do is slated to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

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