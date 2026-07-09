Justin Bieber JOINS BTS, Madonna, Shakira for FIFA World Cup final halftime show? Full performer line-up REVEALED

The FIFA World Cup Final is set to make history with its first-ever halftime show. Justin Bieber has officially joined Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy and several global stars for the Chris Martin-curated spectacle at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19. Here's everything you need to know about the historic event.

Justin Bieber JOINS BTS, Madonna, Shakira for FIFA World Cup final halftime show? Full performer line-up REVEALED

Football’s biggest night just got even louder. For the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup Final will have its own halftime show. The stage is set for July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, and honestly, the lineup looks straight out of a global hit parade: Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Burna Boy, all together in one show. Chris Martin from Coldplay is calling the shots as curator, so you know it won’t be just business as usual.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino broke the news on his official page. “Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music goes beyond borders and generations, and we’re proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.” And they’re not stopping there. Burna Boy will kick in his signature energy, and the Venezuelan conductor who leads the New York Philharmonic will join the mix. Add the PS 22 Chorus, famous for their Webby Award-winning performances with Coldplay, and it’s feeling less like a halftime performance and more like the closing ceremony of a world fair. FIFA says this is about more than just stealing the spotlight. The night’s show doubles as a fundraiser for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which pushes for better access to education and football for kids worldwide. “It’s a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle,” Infantino explained.

Justin Bieber jumped in on Instagram: “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this halftime show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.” Burna Boy spoke up too: “I’m honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world.”

This halftime show matters. The World Cup’s never gone the Super Bowl route with a blockbuster show at the final before. This year, with the USA, Canada, and Mexico all co-hosting, FIFA wanted an event massive enough to match the moment. With Chris Martin in charge, you can expect collaborations you’d never see elsewhere, think Madonna sharing the stage with BTS, or Shakira’s Latin fusion crossing paths with Burna Boy’s Afrobeats. The PS 22 Chorus showing up hints at a powerful, probably emotional finale that ties everything back to the education message.

All this goes down as the tournament stands at the quarterfinals. The last eight are Argentina, France, England, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, and Morocco. Four of them, Argentina, France, England, and Spain, know what it’s like to lift that trophy. For Belgium, Morocco, Switzerland, and Norway, this deep into the tournament is almost uncharted territory. Switzerland hasn’t made it to the quarters since 1954. Norway’s never even been this far till now. Belgium and Morocco are both just one step away from their first World Cup finals appearance.

And if you thought the hype around this tournament was already at a fever pitch, remember how it started: across three opening ceremonies in Mexico, Canada, and the US, fans got performances from Shakira, Burna Boy, Katy Perry, LISA, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Anitta, and Rema. Now, all that energy comes together for one night. With Bieber bringing his global fanbase, Madonna adding decades of superstar power, Shakira tapping into her World Cup legacy, BTS sending their ARMY into overdrive, and Burna Boy lighting things up with Afrobeats, July 19 is not just another football final. It’s a world concert, and the whole planet’s invited.

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