Justin Bieber or Sabrina Carpenter: Who took home bigger Coachella 2026 paycheque?

Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter both headlined Coachella this year and made a buzz. Fans are loving the artists, but who made more money? Read further to know who gained more profit from the festival.

Both stars were huge draws at this year’s Coachella, but Justin Bieber definitely took home the bigger paycheck. Coachella 2026 grabbed everyone’s attention. Packed crowds, surprise guests, and some of music’s biggest names made headlines once again.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella Pay

Sabrina reportedly earned about $5 million for her two weekends at the festival, performing on Friday, April 11, and again on April 18. That paycheck made her one of the highest-paid artists this year, and her sets were packed with epic moments especially the surprise appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

On Weekend 2, Sabrina brought Madonna on stage, instantly creating one of the festival’s most viral moments. She also made room for Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, and Sam Elliott, and this marked her first time headlining Coachella.

Fans were all over Sabrina’s stage presence, live vocals, and the almost theatrical style of her show. The second weekend, with the Madonna cameo and a blend of music, comedy, and storytelling, had people calling it one of the strongest performances at the festival.

Justin Bieber Broke the Record

Justin Bieber reportedly took home about $10 million, making him the highest-paid artist in Coachella’s history. Yeah, it’s double Sabrina’s fee. He negotiated directly with Goldenvoice, the festival promoter, so he got to keep a bigger share of the profits. Justin performed Saturday, April 11 and April 18, marking his first solo time headlining Coachella. Before this, he’d popped up during Tems, WizKid, Daniel Caesar, and Ariana Grande’s sets but this was all him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Fans loved it. Clips from his set flooded social media, with lots of praise for his energy, song choices, and the way he connected emotionally with the audience. He sang some of his biggest hits, and plenty of people called it one of his best live shows in years.

Big Moments at Coachella 2026

Weekend 2 was packed with viral moments. Madonna showing up during Sabrina’s set was a huge deal. Justin’s headline performance was another one of the festival’s most talked-about events. Coachella just keeps raising the bar year after year.

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