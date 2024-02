Kaagaz 2 is set to release on March 1, 2024. It marks the last film of legendary actor Satish Kaushik. Kaagaz 2 is a sequel to Kaagaz that starred Pankaj Tripathi in the lead which was directed by Satish Kaushik. In the sequel, the late actor will be seen in a role of a father who is traumatised with the untimely demise of his daughter. He embarks on a journey to call for a ban on political rallies and protests as that was the cause of his daughter's death. Anupam Kher plays the role of a lawyer in the film. Smriti Kalra also plays a pivotal role in Kaagaz 2. She has been a part of projects like Darranchoo, Cash and more. In an exclusive with BollywoodLife, Smriti Kalra got candid about the film and shared her experience of working with stalwarts like Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. Also Read - Singer-composer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist [Read report]

Smriti Kalra feels quite honoured to have bagged an opportunity to work with Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik in Kaagaz 2 as she got to learn a lot. She was quoted saying, "Something’s can’t be taught they need to be experienced. So to have the opportunity to experience working being in the same frame on the same set in the same film as Satish Kaushik sir and Anupam Kher sir, that’s priceless I’m am honoured subconsciously without even making an effort to learn I have learned so much." Also Read - Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Nail Polish, Flight and more: Check out the highest-rated Bollywood movies of 2021 on IMDB

The trailer of Kaagaz 2 recently released on the internet and it received appreciation from all including Anil Kapoor and more. A trailer launch event was also held that saw the team of Kaagaz 2 paying tribute to late Satish Kaushik. Also Read - Kaagaz: Pankaj Tripathi and Satish Kaushik's film to reach the hinterlands of India through mobile digital theatres

This film is extra special…my very dear friend’s last film…I feel lucky to see him perform one last time… Yeh sirf mudda nahi, yeh har aadmi ke emotions hai….#Kaagaz2Trailer Out Now!https://t.co/wZLnTr4ism#Kaagaz2 Releasing in cinemas on 1st Mar! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 9, 2024

Apart from Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Smriti Kalra, Kaagaz 2 also features Neena Gupta, Darshan Kummar and more. The trailer suggests that the movie will be high on emotions.