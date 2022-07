Another film has been surrounded by controversy. A Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai recently shared the poster of her upcoming film called Kaali. However, soon it received a stern reaction from netizens. The poster depicted a woman dressed as a Goddess smoking whilst holding the LGBTQ flag in her hand. Netizens slammed her and even a complaint got filed against Leena for hurting the religious sentiments of people. A complaint has been filed to the Delhi Police by Ajay Gautam who heads the Gau Mahasbha. He has demanded a ban on the film. Now, Leena has reacted to the same. Also Read - Malaika Arora gets romantic in the rains; shares unseen video from her Paris vacay with beau Arjun Kapoor

Taking to her Twitter handle, Leena Manimekalai responded to all the backlash that she has been receiving for the Kaali poster. She stated that she wants to be a part of the people who can speak without fear. She wrote, "I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it." Check out her post below: Also Read - 'I Am Not Alia Bhatt', Brahmastra actress' lookalike talks about comparisons; says, 'As much as I look like her I want to retain my own identity'

Check out some of the netizens' reaction to Kaali poster below: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up to RULE Bollywood and give stiff competition to B-Town divas; here's how

Advertisement

@Navimumpolice please take action as the above poster hurts the sentiments of Hindu community. — pseudo secular (@Omnipre02235083) July 3, 2022

@CanadainIndia Canada high commission I request you to take Cognizance of this seriously. Indian deity. Goddess kali maa being insulted in this movie. Which is not acceptable @DrSJaishankar I request Ministry of external affairs to intervene in this high priority @sukanyaiyer2 — Prathosh (@Prathosh2021) July 3, 2022

The film was launched as a part of Rhythms of Canada. Watch this space for more.