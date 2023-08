Vijay Varma is indeed one of the finest actors who has always made an indelible mark in the minds of audiences with his layered performances. Undoubtedly, It's hard to stop raving about his acting prowess whenever he comes on the screen. He has had a range of performances which is something not a lot of actors can deliver. His range is unmatched when it comes to versatility which is the reason the actor is well reckoned to be a 'Versatile Varma'. He is an absolute chameleon on screen who can slip into any character with utmost ease. As he has given a slew of back-to-back impactful performances in his past work. let us have a look at Vijay Varma's best delivery as an actor. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha poses with boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal at Huma Qureshi's birthday bash; netizens ask, 'Shaadi kab hai'

Gully Boy



As Moeen, Vijay played a very distinct character where he totally won his character and left a strong imprint on the mind of the audience. A guy from the slums who deals in drugs and at the same time a very good friend, Vijay truly delivered a performance that stood out from all the other characters.

Darlings

As Hamza, Vijay played a character of a brutal husband. However, while the character was quite grey but also has a good side to it who cares for his wife. Vijay perfectly brought the blend of both characteristics onto the screen and excelled them convincingly.

Dahaad

In Dahaad, Vijay played Anand, a college professor who appears to be innocent but has an absolutely different personality off the record, a serial killer. While the actor appeared to be a simple-looking guy on surface, but the way he added nuances to his character, proves his acting prowess is unmatched.

Kaalkoot

As SI Ravi Shankar Tripathi, Vijay stepped into a different shell by playing a good character. While the audience has been seeing him in grey characters, he totally left everyone spellbound by playing a good character so perfectly in Kaalkoot.

She

As Sasya, Vijay played a character who is very diabolical and has an extremely obscene personality. Well, framing his character as a negative guy, Vijay set the benchmark with his sheer intensity.

Moreover, Vijay Varma has an interesting lineup of films as he will be next seen in Mirzapur 3, Devotion of Suspect X, in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan.