Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: After Salman Khan and team refute reports he's ghost directing the film, DOUBTS raised over Farhad Samji pic circulated as proof [Exclusive]

Apparently, it's been days since Farhad Samji was even seen near the set of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali or Salman Khan or anyone else for that matter has been to the set as the shooting is apparently stalled due to all the differences cropping up