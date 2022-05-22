Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Aayush Sharma quits Salman Khan's film due to creative differences [Report]

According to the earlier report, Aayush Sharma had stepped out of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, as the role was not as big as Antim. But then, he again showed eagerness to be a part of it. And now he has walked out of the project.