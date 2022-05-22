Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Aayush Sharma quits Salman Khan's film due to creative differences [Report]

Last month, it was reported that after and had a fallout, the Dabangg Khan replaced and with and Zaheer Iqbal in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And if the latest report is to be believed, Aayush has walked out of Salman's film due to creative differences. Also Read - From Aryan Khan to Alia Bhatt: A look at the most SHOCKING controversies of 20 star kids

"Yes the team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali had begun work and shooting for the film. But some issues seem to have crept up between Aayush and SKF. Following these creative differences, Aayush has decided on opting out of the project altogether. Aayush Sharma started shooting for his portions of the film, and even completed a whole day's worth of shooting. However, certain differences between him and the production house arose which ultimately led to him opting to walk out of the film," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

According to the earlier report, "Aayush had stepped out of the film, as the role was not as big as Antim. But then, he again showed eagerness to be a part of it. Now it is official that after all the yes and no, he will indeed feature alongside Salman in the film."

But it looks like Aayush has finally decided to let the project go, which again brings the makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali back in the process of recasting of the film. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will see Salman and sharing space for the first time, is expected to go on the floors in May from start to finish and release on December 30.