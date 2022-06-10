Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: After Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has one more exciting member who will make her Bollywood debut with the film, and she is none other than Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. Yes! After Shehnaaz Gill, now Palak has reportedly joined the film and she has even begun the shooting of the movie. A close source to TOI reveals, "Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot."

Palak is right now the most popular youngster in tinsel town all thanks to her superhit song Bijlee Bijlee along with Hardy Sandhu. Also, Salman Kahn shared a good bond with Palak's mom and the popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari. And it is no surprise that the actor picked the girl for his production venture. Indeed it will be a great debut for the girl.

Reportedly, Palak Tiwari opposite Jassie Gill in the film

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the most awaited films of Salman Khan. With Shehnaaz and now Palak's casting the movie has become more exciting as both of then have a huge fan following. Earlier it was reported that after exit, Jassie Gill will be romancing Shehnaaz in the film. But these latest reports suggest that the actor has been paired opposite Palak.

Aayush Sharma left the film due to his creative differences with the film director Farhad Samji and Salman who is also the producer of the film himself. Reportedly, Salman had suggested Aayush to leave the film if their differences are not getting sorted out. Well, we definitely can't wait to see the glimpse of the final star cast of this film. So far Shehnaaz Gill and are officially confirmed to be a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.