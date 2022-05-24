starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s casting has surely become the talk of the town. From many actors leaving the film to many actors joining the cast, there are a lot of things happening and the movie has been in the news constantly. The film stars two big names from the South film industry, Venkatesh and , and now, it is said that Salman has roped in one more South actor for his movie. Reportedly, Jagapathi Babu will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kushi director on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s 'injury', Yash’s KGF 3 release update and more

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan is making a pan-India film and is leaving no stone unturned on the casting front. He sat down with his team and has hand-picked the actors of his choice. The first to be locked on the film was Pooja Hegde, followed by his close friend, Venkatesh. And now, Salman has got another actor from the Telugu industry on board and it's none other than Jagapathi Babu."

According to the portal, Jagapathi Babu was supposed to star in , but couldn't do the film due to date issues. "And now, when Salman offered him this role, he instantly came on board. The team wanted an ideal villain in the film to fight Salman and Venkatesh, and there's no one better than Jagapathi to do that," the source added.

Recently, while talking to Pinkvilla, filmmaker Farhad Samji opened up about the multiple reports about his movie. He said, “Everyone is writing their own version about the film, but we have not made any official announcement. The media is either reading my mind or just doing some sort of prediction. I truly believe, silence is golden. I believe, ‘Toofan Ke Pehele Khamoshi Hoti Hai… And Yeh Woh Khamoshi Ka Pal Hai’.”

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on 30th December 2023.