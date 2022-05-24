starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the news for the past few days. The movie is being directed by Farhad Samji, and reportedly, a lot of changes are happening in the cast of the film. According to reports, and Zaheer Iqbal, who were supposed to be a part of the film, have opted out of the project, and the makers have roped in Jassie Gill and . It was also reported that Salman and assistant directors are ghost directing the film, and Samji is not coming on the sets. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Suhana Khan's orange dress grabs eyeballs; Nysa Devgn's unseen glam avatar goes viral and more

Now, finally, Farhad Samji has opened up about the film. While talking to Pinkvilla about the multiple reports surrounding the movie, the filmmaker said, "Everyone is writing their own version about the film, but we have not made any official announcement. The media is either reading my mind or just doing some sort of prediction. I truly believe, silence is golden. I believe, 'Toofan Ke Pehele Khamoshi Hoti Hai… And Yeh Woh Khamoshi Ka Pal Hai,'.'"

"We will speak about the film and release all our assets at the right time. We are working very hard every day and I don't want to get into the zone of praising myself or my team or the film. Let the audience decide and pass a judgement when we release the film in cinema hall by year-end. We are working very hard," he added.

Apart from Salman, the movie also stars . Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. There were also reports that South star Venkatesh will play an important part in the movie. However, there have been no official announcements about these things.

Shooting commences for my new film …. pic.twitter.com/wEQmCmayRD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2022

A few days ago, Salman posted a picture from the sets of the film, and wrote, “Shooting commences for my new film …. “