Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Here's how much Shehnaaz Gill is getting paid for Salman Khan's film [EXCLUSIVE]

Shehnaaz Gill has finally decided to make her Bollywood debut with 's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali reportedly. There is a strong buzz that Salman Khan who is also a co-producer of the film has approached Sana himself to do the film and she has even given her nod on the same. It is reported that Shehnaaz Gill will be playing a prominent role in Salman Khan starrer opposite . While Shehnaaz Gill's fans are damn excited about her Bollywood debut we have learnt how much the actress is getting paid for the film.

A very well placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Everyone is aware that Salman Khan is very fond of Shehnaaz. She managed to win his heart with her first appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The only thing that Salman adores about Sana is her innocence and till date, she has been the same despite seeing the toughest phase of her life. When Salman Khan approached Sana to be a part of his film, he even allowed her to pick her fees. Yes! Shehnaaz Gill has not been quoted by the producers on much she will be paid, but he has given her the choice to pick the amount she finds fit".

The source further adds " Salman Khan once again proved that he if likes someone he goes beyond his way. The superstar has even asked Sana to pick dates according to her schedule as she has been busy with a lot of projects. The actress is also shooting a Punjabi film right now." Well, fans surely can't wait for Shehnaaz to spread her magic onscreen once again.

Amid the reports of her casting in Salman Khan's film, the Bigg Boss 13 fame was spotted in the city for her meetings. She looked gorgeous in her simple yet classy avatar. Indeed no one enjoys fame like Shehnaaz Gill right now. She is ruling millions of hearts and how!