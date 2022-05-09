Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Here's how Shehnaaz Gill reacted when asked about doing a movie

There have been reports that Shenaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut with starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While will be seen opposite Salman in the movie, Shehnaaz will reportedly romance in the film. Till now, there’s no official announcement about Shehnaaz’s casting in the film, however, her recent appearance at Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party hints that the reports might turn out to be true. Fans of Shehnaaz are excited to watch her in a Bollywood movie. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: Liger star celebrates his special day with parents, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and crew of VD11

A couple of days ago, Shehnaaz attended an event of Brahma Kumaris in Delhi and recently came back to Mumbai. She was clicked at the airport and the actress was happily posing for the shutterbugs. But, when a paparazzi asked her about starring in a film (without taking the film's name), the actress' smile went away and she made a serious face. Now, we wonder why Shehnaaz reacted like this to the question.

Shehnaaz has been a part of a few Punjabi films. The actress was last seen in the 2021 release Honsla Rakh which became a super hit at the box office.

A few days ago, Shehnaaz grabbed everyone’s attention at Arpita’s Eid party. When Salman came out to see her off, the actress hugged and kissed him, and there were speculations about their relationship. However, a source told BollywoodLife, "Salman Khan is Shehnaaz Gill's mentor. We all know he is very fond of her because of her honesty and innocence. Ever since Sidharth Shukla's death Salman Khan has had a lot of empathy for Shehnaaz and he has been guiding and helping her in making decisions, especially professional ones. And talking about the Eid party day, we all know how Sana is. She never shies away from hiding her affection for the person she likes. And she is very fond of Salman Khan before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house and the girl was just expressing her gesture, that's all. Shehnaaz is right now extremely focused and wants to grow big in her career and make her mark."