Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: RRR star Ram Charan joins Salman Khan's film [Deets Inside]

When Salman Khan was shooting for a special song in Hyderabad, RRR star Ram Charan dropped by to meet the superstar on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali sets. The makers then came up with the idea of getting Ram to appear in a cameo.