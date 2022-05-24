Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan behind Aayush Sharma opting out of the film? Read report

Well looks like before this starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is jinxed. Ever since the film has been announced there is some or the other problems associated with it. There were reports that suggested has left the film owing to creative differences with the superstar Salman Khan who is also his brother in law. And many were wondering what happened that made Aayush exit the film. And now the latest reports suggest that it was Salman Khan who asked the actor to leave the film. Also Read - Ardh actress Rubina Dilaik opens up about experiencing failure in ‘70% of her life’

A report in ETimes claims that Aayush left the movie after a creative difference with director Farhad Samji. Salman Khan had reportedly even stepped in to solve the matter. However, Salman who is also the producer of the film told Aayush that if they were unable to resolve the matter then the best option is to leave and that's what Aayush did. It was only after Salman Kahn's affirmation that Aayush took the final step of waking out from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

While the report suggests that the makers have found the replacement of Aayush Sharma in Abhimanyu Dassani and we wonder if Shehnaaz Gill will be romancing him in the film as she was roped opposite Aayush and he has left the film. Abhimanyu Dassani shares a great rapport with Salman Khan all thanks to his mother Bhagyashree. Reportedly Salman has roped him into the film and he couldn't say NO.

Amid the reports of Aayush Sharma walking out of the film, there is a buzz that Zaheer Iqbal too has left the project and according to reports in ETimes she has been replaced by in the film. We wonder if the makers will manage to make this film ever? Meanwhile the final cast of the film so far is Salman Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill.