has been in the news recently. He was a part of IIFA which was held in Abu Dhabi. He’s also in the news for receiving a death threat. On Sunday, Salman Khan's father received an anonymous letter threatening them both. This comes after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29. Now, according to an Etimes report, Salman will be going to Hyderabad today to shoot for his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Also Read - Not Shehnaaz Gill, but this TV actress was the FIRST choice for Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh?

A source told the publication that Salman and the entire team of the film will be flying to Hyderabad today for a 25-day schedule of the film. The source also said that once he returns, he will join the team of Tiger 3 and shoot in Mumbai. It looks like Salman’s professional life and schedule hasn’t been impacted because of the threats. Also Read - Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt: 5 actors and the films that revived their dying careers in Bollywood

Meanwhile, according to reports, Salman Khan's security has been beefed up by the Maharashtra Home Department. A tweet from ANI read, “Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5.” Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan get captured in one frame; netizens joke, 'Anything is happening in 2022' [READ TWEETS]

Reports also say that on Sunday, Salim Khan approached the Bandra police after which an FIR was registered under Section 506 (2) (threat to cause death) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, the letter stated, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan bahot jald aapka Moosewala hoga k G.B.L.B (You will become like Moosewala).” It is believed that the letter was found by Salman’s bodyguards on a locations where Salman takes a break from his morning exercise routine.