Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan? Deets Inside

Say what? Shehnaaz Gill is finally all set to make her dream debut in Bollywood with 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman Khan is extremely fond of Shehnaaz and he has approached her for his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which features in the lead role along with the superstar. As per reports in India Today, "Shehnaaz Gill has joined the cast Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite in the movie." While there is no confirmation from Shehnaaz on the same, her fans are super excited to see their favourite star in the film.

Aayush Sharma has officially confirmed the news about being a part of the film. In his official statement, he said, "I'm looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I'm grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out."

The actress, who made an appearance on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15 finale, grabbed a lot of eyeballs. She couldn't hold her tears after meeting the superstar in the show. While talking about Shehnaaz, Salman had said, "The last few months have been very difficult for Shehnaaz. But I am looking at her work and I am happy that she is moving forward in life. I have a strong feeling that after this she will only achieve even greater heights." He further advised Sana to move on, "You have your whole life ahead. So, move on. I know this has been a very difficult time for you. It has been very difficult for everyone, but especially for you and Siddharth's mother. I talk to Siddharth's mother. I often call her. You have responsibility on your shoulder and now it is very important for you that you focus on that. So just work now and enjoy life."