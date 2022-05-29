Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill begins shoot for Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's film; will head to these Indian cities

Shehnaaz Gill has started her shoot for 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has started work in Mumbai. A source close to the production told ETimes that Shehnaaz Gill has begun with the first schedule. After Mumbai, the cast and crew will move to Hyderabad. This will be followed by schedules in northern cities of India. A picture of Shehnaaz Gill in a South Indian look went viral as one of her fan clubs shared a picture where she could be seen exiting a van. As per latest news, and Jassie Gill are also part of the movie. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan in Humshakal, Priyanka Chopra in Zanjeer and more: 6 Bollywood stars who publicly named the regrettable films of their career

Earlier, it was said that Shehnaaz Gill would be paired with . She even attended the Eid bash held by Arpita Khan Sharma. But Aayush Sharma has moved out of the movie. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is the remake of 's . It seems the character of Aayush Sharma has been rewritten and now Siddharth Nigam might step into that role. As per ETimes, Aayush Sharma wanted a meatier role in the film. His work in Antim was much loved by all. It seems he did not wish to affect his growth as an actor by doing a film with a superficial role.

is also in the movie. He has a funny character. He said it is very different from what people see him in. The movie is going to be directed by Farhad Samji. He has made movies like Entertainment, and Bachcchan Paandey in the past. is the leading lady. Salman Khan will be seen in long hair in the movie.

The superstar also has Tiger 3 lined up. It reunites him with with as the main villain. Well, fans of Shehnaaz Gill are super thrilled for her.