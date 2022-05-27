Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill isn't quitting Salman Khan's film, will romance Jassie Gill [Report]

According to the latest report, Shehnaaz Gill is paired opposite singer-actor Jassie Gill in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She has a prominent role in the movie. They have a cute love story.