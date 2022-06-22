Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill looks happy and excited in Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam's company [Watch]

While details about her role in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are still under wraps, Shehnaaz Gill was seen having a good time with her costars Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.