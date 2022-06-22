Shehnaaz Gill is currently living her dream as she has been busy shooting for 's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While details about her role or about the film are still under wraps, Shehnaaz was seen having a good time with her costars and . Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan may witness the worst phase of his life? Renowned astrologer makes worrisome predictions

The video shows the trio heading towards some location in a car together. Shehnaaz looked happy and excited in Raghav and Siddharth's company. She was smiling, dancing and enjoying herself as she moved from one location to another. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's parents become extremely emotional after seeing her as a bride; worry about when she'll get married? [Exclusive]

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shehnaaz is paired opposite singer-actor Jassie Gill. She has a prominent role in the movie. They have a cute love story. The Farhad Samji directorial will see romancing Salman, while Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma. Also Read - No Entry 2: These South Indian actresses in the race to bag key roles in Salman Khan starrer [Exclusive]

Shehnaaz was earlier paired opposite . However, he walked out of the film due to the creative differences at the last minute. The movie will also see 's daughter Palak Tiwari making her Bollywood debut. It will also see Salman and Pooja Hegde sharing space for the first time.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz recently made her ramp debut. She was seen dancing to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's track Akhiyan De Samne as she turned showstopper at a fashion show in Gujarat. Shehnaaz turned into a coy bride as she was dressed in all red and had held on to her dupatta as she sauntered the ramp. She later broke into an impromptu dance as she finished her walk when she was joined by the designer Samant Chauhan.