Shehnaaz Gill has starred in many Punjabi films, and has also sung multiple chartbuster songs. She became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, and her friendship with late Sidharth Shukla always grabbed everyone's attention. Now, there have been reports that Shehnaaz will be making her Bollywood debut soon with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film was officially announced a couple of years ago, and Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Salman in the movie. But, the reports about the other cast have also been doing the rounds.

Shehnaaz Gill's VIRAL picture from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is currently going on in Hyderabad and there were reports that Shehnaaz has also kickstarted the shooting of the film. Recently, a picture of Shehnaaz with a kid went viral on social media, and fans spotted a man with SKF ( Films) t-shirt in the background which means that the picture is from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

A fan tweeted, "So its unofficially confirmed she was/is on set of KEKD ... Look at the yellow tshirt guy ... Its SKF written there ... #SidNaazians The SNIT experts active now #ShehnaazGill." Check out the tweets below…

So its unofficially confirmed ?? she was/is on set of KEKD ... Look at the yellow tshirt guy ... Its SKF written there ?...#SidNaazians The SNIT experts ? active now#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/QouhaaKCBu — ||| ????? |||ˢˢˢ ?️ (@CallMeTheDeviI) June 11, 2022

Ammaa ?? at last shehnaaz ka pic from sets of kekd. Babyy ♥️♥️? #ShehnaazGill queen ???❤️ pic.twitter.com/x7IkZKmLFa — Bhavya (@Bhavya03347049) June 11, 2022

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's casting

Well, there have been multiple changes in the casting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, and Zaheer Iqbal were supposed to star in the film, but later the two opted out and Jassie Gill and were roped in.

According to reports, Shehnaaz will be seen romancing Jassie in the film. However, recently it was reported that Palak Tiwari has been roped in to play a pivotal role and she will be seen opposite Jassie. Well, it looks like the makers need to make an official announcement soon, so there’s a clarity about the casting.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on 30th December 2022.