Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring and was announced a couple of years ago, but the movie is yet to start rolling. Reportedly, the movie will go on the floors in the first week of April, and there have been reports of other actors also starring in the movie. Earlier, it was reported that Zaheer Iqbal, who was launched by Salman Khan in Notebook, will also be a part of the film, and even will be seen in the film. However, later, there were reports that after receiving a good response in Antim, Aayush won’t be playing a supporting role. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone was advised to get breast implants, Salman Khan loses his cool and more

While the makers have not yet announced the other cast of the film, a recent report in ETimes states that Krushna Abhishek, who is currently entertaining everyone in , might be a part of the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The makers are in talks with him as well as to play pivotal roles in the movie. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ravi Kishan reacts on being called ‘Bhojpuri ka Baahubali’ – watch video

A few months ago, there were even reports that South star Venkatesh will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie. A source had told Pinkvilla, “Yes, Venkatesh will be a part of this film and he is all ready to get back to Bollywood after a long time. He will be playing a parallel lead alongside Salman Khan and all the stakeholders are excited to see the two giants share screen space for the first time.” Also Read - Radhe Shyam: New trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has been cut shorter for THIS reason? [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JA Events (@thejaevents)

Salman and Pooja will be seen together for the first time on the big screen. However, recently, the audience got to see their chemistry on stage as Pooja was a part of Salman’s Da-Bangg Tour at Dubai Expo 2020.