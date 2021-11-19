Earlier this year, had treated his fans with a new film announcement Animal, which will also , and in lead roles. Directed by fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was supposed to hit the screens on Dussehra 2022. However, due to the pandemic, the film has now been pushed to 2023 release. Also Read - From Aryan Khan to Nysa Devgn: These starkids are spitting images of their superstar parents

The makers of Animal have announced that the film will now have a worldwide release on August 11, 2023. The film marks Vanga's first association with Ranbir. It also marks Vanga's return as director after the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and its equally popular Bollywood remake Kabir Singh. Also Read - Anil Kapoor REVEALS why Shilpa Shetty got married to Raj Kundra and it will leave you shocked – watch video

"During the pandemic we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I'm a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration. sir is one of the producers who is backing strong content entertaining cinema and his immense knowledge of music will be seen in 'Animal'. I am so grateful to work with such a great ensemble cast, I can't wait to start shoot for 'Animal'," Ranbir had said after the film's announcement. Also Read - Bollywood celebs distance themselves from Shilpa Shetty after Raj Kundra pornography case?

Vanga had also shared, "I'm very excited to call action and cut on Ranbir Kapoor. The exemplary Anil Sir, Bobby Ji and the sprightly Parineeti will be adding so much to the film." To which, producer Bhushan Kumar had added, "While working and seeing his passion for filmmaking, I knew I had to work with Sandeep again. When he narrated the script of 'Animal' I knew we had a winner. Ranbir fits the role to the T. With his process of working on every character he plays will just uplift his role and add so much to the film. I am grateful to both Anilji and Parineeti, with whom I am working again, that they agreed to complete this power-packed cast."

Animal is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature. Parineeti plays Ranbir's wife in the film while Anil plays his father.

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.