Kahaani 3: Yami Gautam to REPLACE Vidya Balan as franchise LEAD? Sujoy Ghosh reportedly planning fresh story

Kahaani 3 is reportedly moving ahead with an all-new story, and if reports are to be believed, Yami Gautam will headline the thriller instead of Vidya Balan. Here's everything we know so far.

Kahaani 3: Yami Gautam to REPLACE Vidya Balan as franchise LEAD? Sujoy Ghosh reportedly planning fresh story

Looks like the Kahaani series is about to take a sharp turn. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is working on Kahaani 3, but this time, Vidya Balan might not be leading the story. Instead, there’s a lot of buzz around Yami Gautam possibly stepping into the main role. Pinkvilla reports that Kahaani 3 brings a completely new story, but keeps the same suspense and vibe fans love. Apparently, Yami’s been approached for the lead, and the film is still deep in pre-production.

One source says, “Kahaani 3 is a brand new story. The plan is to move the franchise forward without losing the feel everyone loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and her character’s arc is really strong. The team is figuring out the shoot schedule right now.” Sujoy Ghosh, who directed the first two films, is back once again. He’s working with the creative team to make sure Kahaani 3 stays true to the franchise while mixing things up.

There’s already a lot of excitement about Yami teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh, and the team is finalizing when they'll start shooting, still, nothing’s officially confirmed, neither the filmmakers nor Yami have announced anything yet. Fans just have to hold tight until we get word from them. In the meantime, Yami Gautam’s making news for another reason: she just got the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370.

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