Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan will be soon back with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5. This is the fifth season of the show. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was the first Indian show, which was a rage all over the sub-continent. Now, both Manik Malhotra (Parth Samthaan) and Niti Taylor (Nandini Murthy) have grown up and are facing bigger issues. In an EXCLUSIVE interview, Niti Taylor told us, "Well, the show is about the progression in their lives. I feel many young people have this dilemma of choosing between career and marriage. Manik and Nandini are dealing with similar issues. Fans will relate to the story a lot." Also Read - Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are back as Manik-Nandani, here's a look at their adorable chemistry

On how Parth Samthaan and she have changed on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5

Niti Taylor said that both Parth Samthaan are more calmer and mature today. She tells us, "We have grown-up so there are definite changes in our personality. In the first season, we worked with a competitive spirit. Everyone wanted to outdo one another in the acting department. Now, Parth and I are more concerned on what is best for the scene in totality. That spirit of competition is not there any more." When we asked her whose personality had become friendlier now. She told us, "I was never annoying (laughs out loud)."

On what makes Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan so timeless

Despite four seasons, fans are excited whenever Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan reunite for this show. What makes KYK so timeless? Niti Taylor says, "I feel it is the love of Manik and Nandini. People love to how Parth and I together on screen. I feel we have this God-gifted chemistry that always does the trick. It is magic. I have no other logical explanation for this." Niti Taylor who took a break for her marriage and due to the pandemic is doing projects one after the another.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

She has been living in Mumbai, while her husband Parikshit Bawa is in his Army base in Ahmedabad. The actress gushes about her husband. She says, "He is my biggest support. Parikshit has given me all the support that one can expect from a partner. I feel truly blessed." Niti Taylor also said that she is open to do darker shows on OTT. "I feel I can do justice to a script that is dark and gritty. Many might think otherwise but I can feel it," she says.