Kajol and Bobby Deol celebrate 25 years of Gupt; but netizens are unhappy with Manisha Koirala being sidelined [Watch video]

Kajol and Bobby Deol reunited after 25 years last night as they celebrated their most successful film together Gupt. Kajol and Bobby Deol looked extremely excited about their get-together and it can be seen. Kajol and Bobby Deol were featured in Gupt 25 years ago and till date, it is the most popular and successful suspense thriller made in Bollywood. As the couple celebrates 25 years of the film, netizens are extremely unhappy with Manisha Koirala's absence and expressed they missed the actress at this reunion. They are even alleging that how can they sideline the talented actress Manisha and celebrate sans without her.

Kajol took a big risk in her career by playing the negative role at that time

While Kajol looked extremely gorgeous in the vibrant and colorful outfit as she celebrate the 25 years of Gupt had taken a big risk in her career at that time by playing Isha Deewan who was madly in love with Bobby Deol's character and could go to any extreme to have him in his life. While not many actresses took that risk to play negative at that time, Kajol being the leading lady of the film took that challenge and till date, she has been earning praise for the same.

Kajol and Bobby Deol have come a long way in their journey and created their niche. While Manisha Koirala who was missing from the celebration fought for her life as she battled cancer and today she is stronger than ever and slaying in films. Last time she was seen in Sanju and her screen presence still makes her fans go weak on the knees. The fans were extremely happy with Kajol and Bobby's reunion, but Manisha's presence would have completed the cast.