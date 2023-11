Kajol is like a buddy to her daughter, Nysa Devgn. Mommies are always a little extra caring towards the firstborn, and when it comes to Nysa, Kajol loves her daughter and looks up to her, as she feels she is much better than her. And now this latest update of the actress on her Instagram page shows how she often gets bowled over by her daughter. Kajol mentioned in her Instagram story that she told her daughter Nysa to check her attitude. And her answer is something that leaves the Trail actress stunned. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Nysa Devgn to Janhvi Kapoor: Jaw-dropping transformations of these top 10 star kids will leave you shocked

Kajol asks daughter Nysa Devgn to check her attitude. "I told my daughter to check her attitude, and she looked at me and said, "For complaints about attitude, please contact the manufacturer."Well played, well played!

Nysa is one of the most popular star kids. Her party pictures often make headlines and brig her with a lot of trolling. But the diva gives a damn. And even Kajol and Ajay Devgn keep themselves away from the negativity. Kajol was once asked about how her daughter Nysa trolled on social media, to which she replied," I do talk to my kids Nysa and Yug about trolling and tell them that the only thing they can do is take it with a pinch of salt. I mean, how many of these trolls can you take seriously? Or how will you respond to everything? Because roz kuch na kuch nikal raha hai, roz kuch na kuch bol rahe hain".

Further adding, she said that one has to take it with a pinch of salt." I read some headlines that say 'brutally trolled'. And I'm like, 'What does it exactly mean, and who are these people brutally trolling me or my family?' Also, saying that an actor got brutally trolled for wearing a pair of shoes and going to the airport is too much. One has to take it with a pinch of salt and have that bit of sense of humour.". There has been a lot of buzz about Nysa making her Bollywood debut, and fans are eagerly waiting for her parents to make an official announcement.