Bollywood movies have failed to perform at the box office ever as compared to South movies. The recent South-dubbed films such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa and RRR have done massive business while Hindi films have struggled to find audience in theatres. While a lot has been said and written about the Hindi film industry, seems to have cracked the code on all that is wrong with Bollywood and stardom.

Kajol said that actors have diluted the concept of stardom by sharing too much of their personal lives on social media, adding that it reduces the eagerness of the audience to go and watch them on the big screen. She herself avoids posting too much about her personal life on social media. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for his 'drunk' look, Disha Patani slammed for her outfit and more

"Most people put their entire lives on social media and are doing only that one thing 24 hours. Half the time they are on screen, half the time they are on social media." Claiming she isn't criticising them, she added, "I truly admire that they are able to put in that much time and energy but it does dilute your (stardom). If you can see somebody on social media, why will you to go to the screen to watch them," Kajol told Pinkvilla.

The Gupt actress also said that the only people who were famous earlier, were the people who would be seen on the big screen. "Now you can be famous for n number of things - way you comb your hair, nails etc. There are so many ways to be famous today. Fame has itself become a very used common pronoun," she added.

Kajol along with recently celebrated the success of their cult film Gupt which completed 25 years. The Rajiv Rai directorial was released on July 4 in 1997 and it also featured and late among others.