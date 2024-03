Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn is a diva. She has been the new favourite of the paparazzi and she is so beautiful. Kajol, Ajay Devgn and family attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar recently. Nysa was with them and she looked like an Indian princess. Yes, Kajol has been sharing pictures and now she has shared a beautiful picture of daughter, Nysa. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and 8 more celebs who took a break or quit acting at the peak of their career

BollywoodLife.com is now on WhatsApp and brings you the latest entertainment news updates at your fingertips. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies screening: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Kajol and more celebs attend the special preview of the Kiran Rao film

Kajol praises Nysa

Kajol could not stop praising her diva. She took her social media handle and shared stunning pictures of her daughter Nysa from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. She also wrote an adorable caption with it. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Shakti Arora feels Valentine's Day is a nightmare; wants to recreate THIS DDLJ scene with wife Neha Saxena

Nysa wore a gorgeous pink lehenga and kept her hair open. She wore heavy earings and looked stunning. And Kajol has proved that she is the coolest mom. Her caption for Nysa has our heart. She wrote, "Pink is usually a #barbie #goodgirl colour etc but somehow this one makes even the pink look like a #badasspink .. stunning in all the colours .. and I am super biased and not objective at all mom (accompanied by folded hands and red-heart emoji)"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Fans shower love on Nysa

As soon as she posted this, fans couldn't stop praising Nysa. They felt that Nysa has all of Kajol's features and is so beautiful. One of the users wrote, "She has your features and that no nonsense look kajol."

Another user wrote, "You are two of the most beautiful mothers and daughters in the world." Some even asked when is she making her Bollywood debut.

Tanishaa Mukerji also commented on the photo and wrote, "My beauty." Well, Nysa is truly so beautiful and pretty. We loved her outfit.

About Ambani pre-wedding bash

Talking about Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash, it happened between March 1 to March 3 at Jamnagar. Many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attended.

Watch a video of Radhika Merchant here:

Well, the whole Bollywood was at Jamnagar and even cricketers attended the pre-wedding bash. Many international stars were also a part of the grand celebrations.